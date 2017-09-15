Duke Energy suspends late payment charges, estimated bills and disconnections during Irma recovery

Duke Energy building (Photo: Custom)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Duke Energy is suspending late payment charges, estimated bills and non-payment disconnections for Florida customers while power continues to be restored across the state following Hurricane Irma.

"We are all-hands-on-deck with restoration, and stopping these actions gives customers one less thing to worry about," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida president, in a statement. "It allows Duke Energy to focus on what's important – getting the lights on and helping rebuild communities and lives."

Power has been restored for more than 1 million statewide Duke Energy customers. Less than 300,000 customers remain with out power.

Duke Energy expects to complete power restoration in the following areas by the following times:

By midnight Friday

The western portion of its service area, including Pinellas and Pasco counties.

By midnight Sunday

The central and northern portions of its service area, including Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Madison, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

Restoration in the severely impacted areas of Hardee and Highlands County may extend beyond Sunday due to rebuilding the electrical system that suffered significant damage in those areas, the company said.

Duke Energy's online reporting tool is not updating properly due to the heavy volume of outages and technology issues, the company said.

Those without power can report the outage by texting OUT to 57801.

© 2017 WTSP-TV