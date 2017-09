In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. (Photo: NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a carbon monoxide poisoning victim is the first death from Hurricane Irma in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the man was found dead Tuesday in his Henderson County home.



Authorities he was using a generator to power his home after the winds from Irma knocked out electricity.



The man's name was not released.



