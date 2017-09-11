Hundreds of Charlotte flights canceled ahead of Irma

American Airlines passenger planes are seen on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, June 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – American Airlines announced Monday the cancellation of over 300 flights out of Charlotte due to weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Irma.

.@AmericanAir has announced 353 cancellations out of #CLT today, all regional flights. Please check with American on flight status. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 11, 2017

Just before 11 a.m., Charlotte Douglas tweeted 353 regional American flights were canceled and that anyone traveling out of Charlotte would need to check with their airline on the status of their flight.

"Resumption of service at airports will be based on airport and roadway conditions, including the ability of our team members to get to work. We are also coordinating closely with our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). These three agencies must conduct their own assessment of their operations prior to any airline resuming service," the airline said in a statement Monday.

An American Airlines official confirmed that in total, American has canceled approximately 1,500 flights on Monday, including most operations in Florida. Those traveling via American Airlines are encouraged to only go to the airport if they have a confirmed ticket and their flight status shows "on time."

