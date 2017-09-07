Irma's Latest Outlook with Brad Panovich Thursday September 9, 2017
The track continues to slide to the west a bit more especially as the storm moves north into GA and then into TN. This is slowly reducing the biggest threats for NC. Still, wind and rain but those threats are decreasing the more the core of the storm move
WCNC 12:01 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
