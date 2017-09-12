Irma's Aftermath: Repairs, recovery underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- You can measure storm surge and wind gust but you can't measure the true impact a storm can have on a community.

Especially when it's time to clean up.

Charleston Harbor had 10 feet of storm surge, the third-highest ever recorded.

"It was scary," said Angie, a Charleston resident.

NBC Charlotte caught up with her sweeping off a sidewalk, picking up the pieces after Tropical Storm Irma left town.

"It's a mess," she summed up.

Angie is praying the city unites in Irma's wake.

"I noticed even in the Harvey flood that everybody is getting together," she said.

It will be a beautiful sight to see after the Holy City received biblical proportions of water.

"I was afraid that the water was going to come up in the house," she said.

Roads cleared up and reopened to traffic Tuesday after much of the popular peninsula was closed due to flooding on Monday.

Charleston is used to coastal flooding but the slow recession of sitting water has slowed down recovery efforts.

© 2017 WCNC.COM