Pets evacuated from Irma treated to paradise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As Hurricane Irma continues its approach, many family pets, especially dogs, are traveling with their owners as they evacuate to safer areas.

Pet Paradise Resort in Charlotte has already taken in 52 dogs from Georgia, Florida and even the Bahamas.

Dina Beam, the company's regional operations director, said she expects more dogs will be coming to the kennel in the coming days.

"The phones started getting busy when South Carolina declared the state of emergency," Beam said. "We still can take your pet to get that worry off your mind."

She hopes the aftermath of Hurricane Irma won't be the same as Hurricane Harvey when many owners abandoned their pets.

"When you evacuate, take your pet," she said. "There's always somewhere around that will accept pets."



