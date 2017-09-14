Pregnant Irma Evacuee past her due date, but can't go home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Few families save money away each month for evacuations. Yet, countless families like Jannah Baer had little choice living in South Florida with a Category 5 Hurricane headed their way.

"We're just taking it day-by-day here."

Baer is past her due date for her family's third child. Her husband is spending the daytime hours looking for day labor.

They need enough money to stay in their hotel for a few more days as they wait for their baby to be born.

Baer's neighbors back home say their home has been damaged by trees and is unsafe to stay in right now.

"Just going on faith," she says.

Jannah reached out to WCNC.com to see if there was anything we could do for them. NBC Charlotte reached out to the Red Cross who is providing immediate assistance.

The Matthews Police Department also reached out to provide a car seat to the family.

Through a text message late Thursday, Jannah said 'Thank you.' Jannah is grateful her children are safe and they have found a temporary home in the Carolinas.

"We've been trying to keep our spirits up, like I said the people here have been so nice that it has helped us."

The American Red Cross is accepting donations for Hurricane Relief- visit The Red Cross' website to learn more.

WCNC.com along with NBC Charlotte helped to raise $1.3 million dollars after Hurricanes Harvey, and Irma.

