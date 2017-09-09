Red Cross opens shelters in S.C. for Irma evacuees

South Carolina State Flag painted on old wood plank texture (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

COLUMBA, S.C. -- The American Red Cross has opened shelters in South Carolina to accommodate evacuees of Hurricane Irma.

The locations are as follows:

Dent Middle School – 2721 Decker Blvd. Columbia, SC 29206 – Opened at noon

Colleton Middle School – 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr. Walterboro, SC 29488 – Opened Saturday a.m.

Ridgeland High School Complex – 250 Jaguar Trail Ridgeland, SC 29336 – Opened Saturday a.m.

Crestwood High School – 2000 Oswego Rd. Sumter, SC 29153 – Open at 5 p.m.

The Red Cross released the following statement:

These evacuation shelters are part of the Red Cross’ efforts to make sure those impacted by Hurricane Irma have a safe, dry place to spend the night. People are urged to bring sleeping bags, pillows and other items to make the shelter feel more like home.

In keeping with our fundamental principles of neutrality and impartiality, the Red Cross will not ask people to show any form of identification in order to stay in our shelters. We do ask people staying in our shelters for their names and pre-disaster addresses so that we can track who is using our services.

A full list of Red Cross shelters can be found here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM