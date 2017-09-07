Roberts may suspend campaign to focus on Irma efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts who faces a primary next Tuesday said she may temporarily suspend campaigning so she can focus on hurricane Irma.

In an interview with NBC Charlotte, Roberts said, “We are encouraging people to vote early because we don’t know that we will have an election on Tuesday. It really depends on what happens.”

Michael Dickerson who is Director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says a final decision to postpone Tuesday’s primary will be made in Raleigh by State Elections Director Kim Strach.

“She is still monitoring and she is following it to let us know, hopefully sooner rather than later,” Dickerson said.

Roberts said her priority is the safety of everyone as the storm approaches.

She said that police, fire and MEDIC are already preparing.

“On call, ready to go. Getting all their vehicles tanked up,” she said.

After Hugo hit Charlotte, some people were without power for two weeks.

Said Roberts, “We are staying in close contact with Duke. They are doing the same thing, getting crers ready because downed power lines are very dangerous.”

The city is readying shelters if they are needed and some hotels around the city are already being booked by people coming here believing they would be out of Irma’s patch.

