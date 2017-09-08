S.C. activates information hotline ahead of Hurricane Irma

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has activated the State Public Hotline to answer questions about Hurricane Irma.
Residents of South Carolina can call the hotline at 1-866-246-0133 to receive information about the state's safety response or have safety questions answered.
.@SCEMD's information hotline is now live. Call 1-888-246-0133 if you have any questions about Hurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/YYfk6zTUw7— SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 8, 2017
The hotline will remain open 24 hours a day until it is no longer needed.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs