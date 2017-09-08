WCNC
S.C. activates information hotline ahead of Hurricane Irma

WCNC 2:13 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has activated the State Public Hotline to answer questions about Hurricane Irma.

Residents of South Carolina can call the hotline at 1-866-246-0133 to receive information about the state's safety response or have safety questions answered.

The hotline will remain open 24 hours a day until it is no longer needed.

 

