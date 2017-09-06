SC Electric and Gas releasing water from Lake Murray in advance of Irma

(Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - SCE&G say they're releasing water from Lake Murray in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

The company says they're doing that to manage water levels.

SCE&G has begun operating its Saluda Hydroelectric generating plant, which releases water from the lake into the Lower Saluda River.

The utility says Lake Murray is currently at elevation 356.2 feet. Area residents and recreational lake and river users are advised to use caution, as lake levels and river flows could continue to fluctuate before, during and after the storm’s potential impact on the Midlands.

“We will continue to monitor the storm’s potential path and impact on Lake Murray throughout the storm, and we’ll adjust as necessary,” said Jim Landreth, SCE&G’s Vice President of Fossil Hydro Operations.

Current forecast models are suggesting Irma could directly impact South Carolina by early next week. Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency so state agencies can prepare.



