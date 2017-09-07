SC inmates filling sandbags for Hurricane Irma

(Photo: SC Dept. of Corrections)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's prisoners are helping in the effort to get the state ready for a possible landfall by Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections put out a photo Wednesday that showed several inmates filling up sandbags. The agency say they're working in coordinating with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to get as many ready as they can.

The bags will then be sent wherever they're needed, mostly along the coast, where Irma could come ashore.

The major hurricane is currently moving through the Caribbean islands. Current computer models show that by the weekend, it's expected to turn north, which could put it on a

