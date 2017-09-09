Shelters for Irma evacuees opening in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The American Red Cross is opening a number of shelters for evacuees in the Carolinas Saturday night.
The shelter is only for out-of-state evacuees who came here from areas in Hurricane Irma's path. The shelters are capable of accommodating pets, according to officials.
RELATED: What to pack in a hurricane emergency kit
The American Red Cross worked in partnership with the North Carolina Emergency Management and the City of Charlotte in opening up the shelters.
The shelters are opening in these locations:
Gaston County
Gaston County Resource Center
1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy.
Dallas, NC 28034
Opening at 8 p.m.
Henderson County
East Henderson High School
110 Upward Rd.
Hendersonville, NC 28726
Opened at 7 p.m.
Johnston County
Johnston County Industries
912 N. Brightleaf Blvd.
Smithfield, NC
Opened at 7 p.m.
Mecklenburg County
The old J.M. Alexander Middle School
12010 Hambright Rd.
Huntersville, NC 28078
Opened at 5 p.m.
RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Irma preps in the Carolinas
Stick with WCNC.com throughout the week for updates on Hurricane Irma and the latest forecast.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs