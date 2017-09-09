Shelters for Irma evacuees opening in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The American Red Cross is opening a number of shelters for evacuees in the Carolinas Saturday night.

The shelter is only for out-of-state evacuees who came here from areas in Hurricane Irma's path. The shelters are capable of accommodating pets, according to officials.

The American Red Cross worked in partnership with the North Carolina Emergency Management and the City of Charlotte in opening up the shelters.

The shelters are opening in these locations:

Gaston County

Gaston County Resource Center

1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy.

Dallas, NC 28034

Opening at 8 p.m.

Henderson County

East Henderson High School

110 Upward Rd.

Hendersonville, NC 28726

Opened at 7 p.m.

Johnston County

Johnston County Industries

912 N. Brightleaf Blvd.

Smithfield, NC

Opened at 7 p.m.

Mecklenburg County

The old J.M. Alexander Middle School

12010 Hambright Rd.

Huntersville, NC 28078

Opened at 5 p.m.

