State of emergency in effect in both Carolinas ahead of Irma

With Hurricane Irma settings its sights on the United States, preparations are underway in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As Hurricane Irma continues on its track toward the United States as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, both Carolinas are under a state of emergency to prepare.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a state of emergency would go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for the Palmetto State Wednesday.

“We have some regular groceries but we also got a lot of things preparing for the hurricane,” said Shelley Therman, as she and her husband Derrick loaded supplies into their SUV.

“Making sure we have plenty of batteries and the bottled water and things like that,” Keith said.

North and South Carolina have both declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

“Now is the time for people to get prepared,” warned Governor Roy Cooper at a news conference Wednesday evening.

Residents are heeding that warning.

At the same time, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein issued a stern warning on price gouging.

Three hundred and fifty complaints have been reported at gas stations across the state, 38 of those in Mecklenburg County.

If you want to report an incident of price gouging call 877-5-NOSCAM or visit NCDOJ.gov.

“We will pursue these complaints and make sure that any price increase happening at these gas stations is being done because of increase of cost to them and not because of greed and trying to exploit a tough situation,” said Stein.

With thousands evacuating Florida, many are now traveling north.

South Carolina says it is prepping road crews and making plans to keep drivers up to speed on conditions online and through the SCDOT call center.

At least 10 dead after Irma slams the Caribbean

Authorities are struggling to get aid to small islands devastated by the storm’s record 185 mph winds.

Irma's track continues to shift, putting the Carolinas at a greater risk of being impacted by the storm.

As of the 5 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds were at 180 mph. The storm is moving west-northwest at around 17 mph with the eye of the hurricane sitting about 140 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Irma left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean as it roared past Puerto Rico toward the Dominican Republic Thursday morning. According to USA TODAY, at least 10 people have died and authorities are struggling to get aid to several small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm's powerful winds. Barbuda's prime minister said the island was "barely habitable" after the storm.

Should Irma make landfall as a Category 5 in Florida, it would become just the third Category 5 hurricane to hit the U.S. and the first since Andrew in 1992. Camille was the first, striking the Gulf Coast on August 18, 1969, with sustained winds of 175 mph.

The First Warn Storm Team shared three possible paths Irma could take as it is projected to reach the United States:

Track 1 presents a medium-level threat of a tornado, as it passes through Florida, Georgia, upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

Track 2 passes through South Carolina, North Carolina, parts of West Virginia, Ohio and the northeast region with high-level threats of damaging winds and power outages.

Track 3 would move along the Atlantic with a low-level threat of damaging winds.





How to prepare a hurricane supply kit

With the loss of electricity possible for several days, there are a number of items you’ll want to have handy in an easily accessible place.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says it’s important to remain weather aware stay prepared, even several days before the storm is expected to reach the area.

Here is a checklist of recommended items:

Cash (ATMs may not work)

Car charger for cell phones and other devices

Drinking water (recommended 1 gallon per person per day, minimum three days)

Prescription medication (Two-week supply)

Batteries: Extra batteries for all of your devices

Battery-operated weather radio/clock

Food: Lay in a three-day supply of canned goods and items that don't require refrigeration. Secure a hand-operated can opener, as well as any necessary pet food.

Additional items: First aid kit, flashlights, helmets, and blankets. Also, store any essential documents in a watertight container.

Depending on how far away the storm is, Panovich said it's good to have what he calls the "Ready, Set, Go" method of preparation.

HOW TO REPORT AN OUTAGE

To report a power outage to Duke Energy, you can call 1-800-769-3766. You can also report outages online by clicking here.

If you see a fallen power line or a safety hazard, call Duke Energy officials at 1-800-769-3766. To check the status of current power outages, click here.

How to keep your home, pets & family safe for Hurricane Irma

Officials are urging everyone to take preventative actions when it comes to being safe

Experts and city authorities are letting people know what they can do to prepare for Irma so their families and belongings will be safe during the storm.

I. YOUR HOME

Downed trees are likely going to be a big issue for the Carolinas.

“It’s going to be chaos,” said Tim Young, who owns Tim Young tree service in Charlotte.

“These winds will snap pine trees like graham crackers. They will impale a house with a viciousness. They can kill you in a high wind.”

Unfortunately, Young says most, if not all, tree companies are booked solid.

“It's too late now,” he said. “The best thing you can do is get your cars from out from under the trees. If you have a two-story house, sleep on the bottom floor.”

II. YOUR PETS

CMPD animal care and control offered the following tips regarding your pets:

Call your veterinarian and have them email a copy of your pet’s most up-to-date records. Include the pet’s rabies certificate. Print these out and store in a Ziploc gallon size bag in your emergency kit for your pet.

Take a pet selfie! Take a photo of you and your pet with your smart phone so you have a recent photo of you with your pet. This proves ownership. Take additional photos of your pet: Close up of face, body shot. This helps with identification if you were to be separated from your pet.

Update your microchip! Make sure your pet’s microchip registration is up to date with your most recent address and phone number.

If your pet is not microchipped, AC&C is holding a clinic this Saturday, Sept 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the AC&C shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte. Mecklenburg County residents can: get a free rabies vaccine, get a free collar ID tag, get a $10 microchip.

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag that is up to date with your most recent address and phone number.

If your pet is on special medication, check your supply and make sure you have at least 2 weeks’ worth to pack in your emergency to go kit for your pet.

If you don’t have an emergency kit for your pet, start working on one now.

Make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up to date.

The Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Charlotte is also reserving 30 kennels for evacuees at discounted rates. Call 704.333.4114 for Charlotte or 704.896.5550 for Lake Norman.

III. YOUR CHILDREN

School districts in our area -- including CMS, Rock Hill, Clover, York, Fort Mill, Lancaster and Union County schools -- all say it’s too early to tell if schools will be canceled.

“We do precautionary drills beforehand so children know what to do, in this case, for weather related incidents,” a CMS spokesperson said. “We have people here monitoring the weather and they will make decisions based on the forecast as it comes up.”

All school districts encourage parents to update their contact information with their child’s school so they can be easily contacted in case of an emergency or cancellation.

“We wouldn’t advise parents to keep their children home unless there was an announcement made,” CMS leaders told NBC Charlotte. “The superintendent would make that call. Parents need to know that they should make sure their contact information with the school is updated so the school has the correct number. Updates are pushed through the school.”