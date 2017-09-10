WCNC
WATCH: Storm chaser gets knocked down by wind from Hurricane Irma

Meteorologist John Wendel is tracking the latest as Irma pounds Florida.

WCNC 2:35 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

SADDLEBUNCH KEY, Fla – A storm chaser shared a video on Twitter Sunday that demonstrates just how powerful the winds of Hurricane Irma were as it approached the Florida Keys.

Storm chaser Juston Drake was in the extreme wind on Saddlebunch Key and told the Today Show’s Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie is was “by far the strongest winds” he’s experienced.

“We actually got a wind gust of 117 miles per hour. But I have no doubt that there were wind gusts probably stronger than that wind anemometer wasn't able to measure. It was just so strong and powerful that it made it almost impossible to stand up as you can see from my video I almost fell down," Drake told Lauer.

 

 

 

