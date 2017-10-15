Local Forecast: A few showers early

Today:

A few showers this morning with skies clearing during the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest and increase this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight:

Clear and cooler with overnight lows falling into the 40s with 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny and refreshingly cool with highs in the 60s.

Extended:

Look for much cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

