Local Forecast: Nate could impact Carolinas

Today:

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, 30% chance of rain, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers around the area. Lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with showers and a storm possible. Winds will start to increase later in the day. Highs near 80.

Extended:

Hurricane Nate will move northward toward the Gulf coast by Sunday morning. Deep moisture and heavy rainfall will spread into Carolinas on Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and storms may linger into the work week.

The unseasonably warm weather extends into the weekend, with highs in the 80s. Rain is likely late Saturday night extending into Sunday. Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

