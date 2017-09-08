Today:

Sunny and very comfortable today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight:

Clear skies and cool with lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday:

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Extended:

All eyes are on Hurricane Irma, which is a monster storm. There could be an impact on the Carolinas beginning Monday and lasting through Tuesday night. Look for better weather beginning Wednesday, with partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

