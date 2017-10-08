Local Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers

Today:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight:

Cloudy skies with showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. High in the low 80s.

Extended:

Rain chances in the forecast through Thursday night. Highs each afternoon in the low 80s. Look for sunny skies from Friday into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

