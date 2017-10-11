Tonight:

Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and a few storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday Night:

The risk of showers will continue overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Extended:

The weekend will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s. More fall-like next week, with highs in the 70s.

