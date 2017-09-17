Local Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Today:

Mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Extended:

This week will be very pleasant across the region, with highs each afternoon in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are minimal. Hurricane Jose continues to move North, well of the Carolina coastline. We'll be watching the track of Hurricane Maria every day as it is expected to become a major hurricane.

For the latest weather forecast including severe weather alerts for your neighborhood like NBC Charlotte on Facebook or download the free WeatherCaster app today

Copyright 2016 WCNC