Today:

Becoming mostly sunny and mild with an afternoon temperature near 60.

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cooler with an overnight low of 32.

Friday:

Mostly sunny and colder with highs near 50.

Extended:

Look for a pleasant weekend, with temperatures in the mid-50s Saturday and in the upper 50s to low 60s on Christmas Day. Showers are possible Saturday and Monday.

