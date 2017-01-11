Today:

Patchy fog with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Extended:

Friday should be nice with highs in the upper 60s. Look for a chance of rain Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny with high in the low 60s. Monday will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s

