More rain hits Uptown Charlotte 1 day after downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - More rains accompanied by lightning are rolling southeast through the Uptown area of Charlotte Tuesday night.

The rain comes one day after heavy downpours left pockets of flooding in North Charlotte and lightning strikes hitting the region.

Both sets of storms did not have high enough winds to trigger severe thunderstorm warnings in any local counties.

However, Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte was shut down Tuesday morning after a portion of the road was washed away by Monday's strong storms.

Heavy rain shower with some lightning is heading toward Uptown Charlotte and the Airport. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9JDxfWoKm9 — John Wendel wcnc (@johnwcnc) August 15, 2017

