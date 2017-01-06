NCDOT crews ready for snow and ice

An NCDOT snow plow clears the roadway along Interstate 85 during a winter storm on January 22, 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) (Photo: Lance King, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Winter is officially here—the mountains received a fresh blanket of snow last week and snow is in the forecast for other parts of the state this weekend. From the mountains to the coast, North Carolina Department of Transportation’s maintenance crews are prepared to keep roads clear and drivers safe.

Beginning each fall, NCDOT crews get equipment ready and stock up on salt, sand and other supplies necessary for winter weather preparation and response. Crews also perform dry runs to familiarize themselves with their designated routes and made sure equipment is working properly.

Statewide, NCDOT's snow and ice clearing equipment includes about 1,900 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders, 495 front-end loaders and backhoes, and 332 motor graders. In addition, contractors supplement NCDOT workers and equipment.

The department clears roads in priority order, focusing first on interstate and other primary routes, before moving to other roads.

While staying off the roads during snow or ice is the best option, if you must travel, keep these safety tips in mind:

Slow down. Excessive speed is the number one cause of wrecks in winter weather.

Approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution since they accumulate ice first. Do not apply your brakes while on a bridge.

Intersections where traffic signals are out should be treated as a four-way stop.

Clear as much snow and ice from your vehicle as possible to keep it from blowing off and obstructing your view or hitting other vehicles.

Drive smoothly without sudden accelerating, braking or turning.

