Waves of rain thru Tues
Tonight: Cloudy with some spotty light rain. Temps near 42. Winds S-10 New Year's Day: A period or two of showers, especially late. Cool high near 50. Winds S-5-12 Sunday Night: Rain likely, steady temps in upper 40s. Winds SSE 5-15 Extended Forecast: Monday features more rain with highs in the 50s. Tuesday overnight dries out and Wednesday delivers mild and dry weather. Temps warm to the 60s.
WCNC 9:33 PM. EST December 31, 2016
