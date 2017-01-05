No sled? No problem. Here are 17 DIY ideas

Sledding in Denver (Photo: Mom via YourPics@WCNC.com)

Maybe you’re one of the lucky few with a store-bought sled.

You’ll be the envy of the sledding hill this snow day. But if not, don’t despair. There’s a long tradition in the south of makeshift sleds.

In fact, I’d argue that sleds re-purposed or created from household materials are the traditional sleds for snow days in North Carolina. Read this list and then look around your house.

I bet you’ll find a sled. I can’t vouch for the effectiveness or safety of these techniques. Use your judgment.

Keep in mind that anything you repurpose for a sled will probably get ruined and no longer be able to serve its original purpose. But it’s worth it, right?

What have you used as a makeshift sled? Leave a comment! (Also, make sure you’re sledding on a hill that’s not crowded, and without obstacles like trees and rocks. These sleds can’t be steered.)

1. Fast constructed sled: This Instructables page shows how to make a fast sled from a cardboard box, a trashbag and (of course) duct tape.

2. Cookie Sheet

3. Lid from plastic container

4. Boogie board

5. Baby tub

6. Cushions from outdoor furniture

7. Tarp (especially if the snow is icy and hard)

8. Inner tubes

9. Dog bed. Ask your dog first, and then wrap it in a trash bag with duct tape.

10. Shower curtain

11. Trash can lids (not the roll-out kind, obviously; you can’t tear those up)

12. The old standby: cafeteria tray. Although you might not have one in your house.

13. Trash bags. Here is an informative WikiHow article on how to sled with trash bags. (Bring spares.)

14. Inflated baby pool

15. Sleeping bag

16. Air mattress. Below you’ll see a video of some people who made a sled from an air mattress and pantyhose.

17. Yoga mat

