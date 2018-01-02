North Meck HS to close Wednesday due to lack of heat

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that North Mecklenburg High School will be closed Wednesday due to a lack of heat in several buildings.

CMS officials said the school will be closed for all students and staff while crews work to make repairs in several buildings, as well as the cafeteria.

A make-up date will be announced soon by CMS.

In Union County, students and staff at Sun Valley High School returned Tuesday to a lack of heat in several classrooms after the school's heating system failed over the holiday break.

Union County Schools confirmed the building had no heat for the first hour-and-a-half of the school day, but it's since been fixed.

Junior Naiva Simpson described the building as "like an iceberg."

"I don't think anyone could concentrate at all," Simpson said. "Everybody was distracted."

