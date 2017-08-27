WCNC
Nursing home residents rescued from waist-deep flood water

Alisha Ebrahimji, WFAA 4:37 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

A photo of a handful of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters spurred an emergency evacuation of the nursing home Sunday.

Timothy McIntosh's tweeted a photo of the La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson,Texas.

McIntosh took to Twitter looking for any emergency help in the morning and by noon, he tweeted an update saying the residents had been rescued.

Hundreds saw the tweet and thanks to the National Guard and the Galveston City of Emergency crew, the residents were rescued safely. 

