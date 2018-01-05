Panovich: Icy mix possible Monday morning in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As frigid temperatures continue, the Carolinas can expect a wintry weather mix early this week.

"On Monday, we are likely going to see freezing drizzle and mist." said Chef Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "Not a power line or tree issue, primarily a road issue."

The light, freezing drizzle is expected to impact the Monday morning commute through mid-morning before it eventually turns to rain.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation has crews out ahead of the wintry mix to prepare roads for possible icy conditions.

The National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of freezing rain between 8 a.m. and noon. Then a 40-percent chance of rain throughout the day.

"Bottom line for Monday, we are going to see some freezing drizzle and mist its just a matter of how much," said Panovich.

