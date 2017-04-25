Pastor thankful no one hurt after tree falls during storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After Monday’s heavy rain, there were several downed trees across the Charlotte area, including Ballantyne and Elizabeth.

At New Outreach Christian Center, the cleanup continued Tuesday after a large tree fell on the church during the storms.

"I was devastated,” Pastor Brenda Stevenson says.

She says a limb went through the roof and poked through the ceiling, which also has signs of water damage. But Pastor Stevenson says it’s a miracle there wasn’t any more damage.

The tree also fell on the children’s playset in the background.

"I was thankful for the rain at that time cause the kids would've been playing outside and their equipment is back there, up under all those limbs,” Stevenson said.

The church is now relying on volunteers to help them clear the tree branches off the church and the playset.

