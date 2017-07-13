Protecting your family from the summer heat

070710-Heat wave hot thermometer (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s getting hot in the Queen City.

While it’s normal to expect hot temperatures and humidity in summer, conditions across the Carolinas are more than just uncomfortable, they could be downright dangerous.

Thursday was the hottest day of the year in Charlotte, with temperatures reaching 94 degrees. Friday’s high is expected to be even higher at 95, but forecaster Larry Sprinkle says it’s going to feel like 102.

And experts say it’s important for parents to keep an eye on their kids playing outside.

“Kids don’t understand the dangers, so the parents or caretakers need to understand that,” said one doctor. “Temperature and time are so key, you can be in there for a minute or 10 minutes, but if the temperature is 85 or 90 degrees, that car seat or stroller could be over 100 degrees.”

Medic said emergency crews responded to three heat-related incidents and that one person was taken to CMC with potentially life-threatening injuries. Doctors advise wearing loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing, as well as drinking plenty of water to protect yourself from the heat.

Or you could do what Katlin Phillips said she’ll do, which is simply stay inside.

Doctors say it’s OK for kids to be outside for brief periods of time, but it’s critical to keep them hydrated and cool them down as soon as they get back indoors.

“Bring them inside and give them a big glass of water or some Gatorade,” said one doctor.

The same goes for your pets, too. To protect your dogs' paws from the hot ground, place your hand on the ground for about seven seconds. A good rule is that if it's too hot is that if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

At 85 degrees, concrete and asphalt both reach temperatures well over 100 degrees. At 91 degrees, the temperature of asphalt could be as high as 140 degrees. Extreme heat can cause pets to burn the bottom of their feet and painful burns on their paw pads.

