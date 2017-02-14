Rain headed towards Charlotte Wednesday morning

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rain is on the way and expected to hit Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The bulk of heavy rain early Wednesday morning is north and west of Charlotte and mountains are beginning to see snow at the highest elevation.

Forecaster Larry Sprinkle says the storm's track is currently heading towards the Charlotte area and expected to begin moving in between 5 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The heaviest precipitation will be between 8 and 10 a.m. in Charlotte. Larry Sprinkle says there isn't too much rain expected, around a

Heavier rain is anticipated for Chester and Fairfield County between 8 and 10 a.m.

"By about noon it will be out and gone and by noon we might see some sunshine," Larry Sprinkle says.

Multiple schools are closed or delayed Wednesday due to severe weather in the mountain area. Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, Avery County Schools and Mitchell County Schools will be closed to students and be an optional work day for faculty. To check on closings in your area, visit our Closings page on our website.

