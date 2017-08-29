Remnants of Harvey may impact the Carolinas over Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The remnants of Hurricane Harvey may impact the Carolinas throughout Labor Day weekend.

It's beginning to feel like fall, rather than summer with temperatures dropping into the 60's and 70's.

First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says you can thank, in part, what was initially expected to become Tropical Storm Irma but is now identified with low pressures on the Carolina coast.

"The thing we're going to have to watch late this week and into the weekend is the possibility we could get some of the remnants of Harvey," Panovich said. "Believe it or not, with the storm moving [northeast] by Saturday or Sunday we might see some moisture."

Harvey continues to sit Tuesday over the Texas coast and is expected to move towards New Orleans, where a flood threat is currently in place. However, Harvey's track shows it pushing northeast towards Nashville and to the Carolina's northwest by the weekend.

"The remnants would provide some moisture coming up into our region and something that could certainly play havoc on our forecast for the upcoming weekend," Panovich said.

Current weather models depict traces of Harvey moving towards Tennessee and eastern Carolinas.

"We're not out of the woods for the potential of Harvey to have an impact on us," Panovich said.

Friday depiction of Harvey impacting our area.

"Right now, Saturday is starting to look a little bit soggier, something we will have to watch is Saturday afternoon into Saturday night," Panovich said. "Looks like we could have rain on and off Sunday."

