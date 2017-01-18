Roller coaster temps challenging for ski resorts

110510-Beech Mountain Snow YouNews (Photo: WCNC)

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Temperatures aren't as warm in the mountains, but they're warm enough that it's forced ski resorts to get creative to keep operations running.

"It's been a roller coaster in weather," said Gill Adams of Beech Mountain Resort.

As Adams crunched through the snow, he said he's just happy there's enough snow to get some usage.

"We had cold weather and snowmaking, then it warmed up," Adams said. "Then cold weather and snowmaking, then two weeks ago we had 10 inches of snow and temperatures at -7 degrees. Now, it's like it is now."

The back and forth temperatures have made for a challenging winter, but Adams says they had a strategy a couple of weeks ago when the cold front and snow storm moved through.

"As the forecast shifted and changed we just kept making snow in piles so we'd have snow to move," Adams said.

Now almost two weeks later, there's still snow to spare, which is much needed this week as Beech Mountain hosts the 36th annual Adaptive Ski Week. Adams knows the runs could have more, but he's certainly seen them host this event with less.

"I remember one year behind the cafeteria behind us we had a little snow there and that's the only place we had snow," Adams said. "And I used a snowmobile and pulled people to the top of that pile and let them ski down."

Adams says their forecasters have told them they're hoping the weather shifts and becomes a little colder into February.

