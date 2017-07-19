Scorching heat wave expected to last through the weekend

With highs expected in the mid-to-upper 90s in the coming days, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich has a few tips to help you keep your air conditioning cool and comfy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The heat is officially on in Charlotte.

Afternoon highs in the Queen City are expected to be around 95 degrees Thursday, but you’ll think it’s even hotter, as the heat index is going to make it feel like 102 outdoors.

Thursday’s scorching temperatures will kick-start a heat wave that’s expected to last through the weekend, with Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich expecting highs in the upper 90s, well above the average of around 90 degrees.

A code orange Air Quality Alert is forecasted for Thursday afternoon across the Charlotte area. With an AQI of 105, people that suffer from any respiratory conditions, such as asthma, should cut back on their time outdoors.

Friday could deliver the hottest day of the year for Charlotte, with forecasted highs of 98 degrees. Doctors say it's OK for kids to be outside for brief periods of time, but parents need to keep them hydrated and cooled down as soon as they come back indoors.

