Scorching temperatures hit the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Temperatures are heating up across the Queen City.

“I try to drink a lot of water,” Ashley Pontire said.

Charlotte hit 94 degrees Thursday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

“It’s no more hot showers for me, keep it cold. Stay inside. And definitely have the AC blasting,” said one neighbor.

Medic responded to three heat-related incidents and one person was taken to CMC for potentially life threatening injuries.

Forecasts show an even hotter day Friday. Doctors advise wearing loose, lightweight, and light colored clothing, protecting against sunburn, drinking a lot of water, and avoiding hot spots.

Even a cold cup of gelato won’t get Katlin Philips out of the house tomorrow.

“Staying inside it’s so hot outside,” she said.

And for all pet owners, experts say if you cannot place the back of your hand on the pavement for five seconds it is too hot to walk your dog on it.

