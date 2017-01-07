WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 266 closing alerts
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

8 tips to help you drive in the ice

WUSA 11:44 AM. EST January 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Icy roads can be dangerous for even the most experienced drivers.
 
AAA has some tips on how to stay safe even in icy road conditions. 
  1. Avoid driving while you’re fatigued.
  2. Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.
  3. Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
  4. Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
  5. Keep your gas tank at least half full. If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.
  6. Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).
  7. Always look and steer where you want to go.
  8. Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories