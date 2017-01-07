8 tips to help you drive in the ice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Icy roads can be dangerous for even the most experienced drivers.
AAA has some tips on how to stay safe even in icy road conditions.
- Avoid driving while you’re fatigued.
- Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.
- Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
- Keep your gas tank at least half full. If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).
- Always look and steer where you want to go.
- Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle.
