Carolinas could feel impact of Hurricane Harvey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolinas could feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey in a couple of ways.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport canceled dozens of flights and now passengers flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being asked to monitor their flight statuses.

Meanwhile, get ready to pay more at the pump. Prices could go up 10 to 15 cents as Texas refineries brace for impact and shut down.

“I hope not because it’s high enough as is,” said one gas customer.

“I hope the gas prices don’t go up because there are too many people struggling now trying to make a living,” said another customer.

There are also more than a dozen of local Red Cross volunteers packing up and heading to the Lone Star state.

NBC Charlotte spoke to one of the Red Cross volunteers who was on her way to her eighth deployment. She said Hurricane Harvey could be the most intense hurricane that she's been deployed to.

“I’m nervous, I haven’t really done anything of this high an impact yet,” says Michelle Kaufman, a Red Cross volunteer.

She’s one of 16 local Red Cross volunteers heading to Houston. Kaufman said she’ll be using one of the dozens of emergency response vehicles.

“Picking up food at a set site, driving around finding people that need assistance and feeding them,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman is ready to help those in need, as she’s done it before.

“I’ve done tornadoes in Alabama before, and that was really devastating. whole towns were just gone,” Kaufman said. “It’s paying it forward, so one day I may need them to come help me.”

