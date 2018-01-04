Charleston digs out from historic storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The bright sunshine was a welcome sight Thursday for many in Charleston, however the nearly 6 inches of snow and ice left behind from this week's historic winter storm made for a lot of digging out.

Neighbors near the Battery used mops, brooms, and scrapers to free their vehicles from the wintry mix left overnight- one scrape at a time.

"We're hoping the sun can melt some of this ice because it will refreeze tonight." said Rick Reed. "I guess it's a good time to take pictures."

For many, however the beauty of the snow had lessened going into the second day.

Learn how our neighbors are digging out from this week’s historic snow storm. pic.twitter.com/CkN7EKmt5s — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) January 4, 2018

"It's cool to be around, but it's kind of annoying." said Lee Reed. "We now have to deal with this ice!"

Icy conditions made traveling on I-26, and I-95 difficult and slow going as few plows were able to clear more than one lane of travel in both directions.

New slide offs could be see every few miles. Many off ramps left tires spinning-- forcing drivers to back up and find another way around.

"Slow down and be careful." said motorist John Garrett. "That's all you can do."

While the Low Country isn't expected to see any more snow this weekend, temperatures will keep much of the snow and ice from melting.

According to the NBC Charlotte's First Warn Storm Team, the winter storm brought the third most snow ever recorded in the 'Holy City.'

