Crews survey damage of potential tornado in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. – National Weather Service meteorologists spent part of Tuesday afternoon surveying damage in Caldwell County as they’re expected to confirm an EF-1 tornado touched down there on Sunday.

Mt. Herman Road was among the areas with the worst damage, with homeowners left cleaning up trees and debris Tuesday.

After crews finish in Caldwell Co, NC we will preliminarily have 9 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday's' Storms. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/LE22GaXp3q — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 10, 2017

A large tree slammed into a portion of Morgan Bush’s family home, destroying their garage and part of their dining room, as well as shifting the house’s foundation.

“It’s really devastating,” Bush said. “My parents have worked really hard to make this a home for me and my brother, and to see all their hard work gone is really hard.”

Just up the road from the Bush’s home, James Smith’s house was mostly spared with the exception of a tree falling onto, but not destroying, the roof.

“I wasn’t expecting it this much, but it happened,” Smith said. “God took care of us.”

County leaders announced the number of structures that were damaged at 101 total substantial structures, including 96 homes.

