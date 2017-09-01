Driver walks away after tree falls on vehicle

Storms rolled through Southpark Friday afternoon knocking out power to thousands and causing trees to fall. One tree landed on top of a vehicle. The driver was not injured. (WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The driver of a vehicle was not injured when a tree fell on top of his vehicle Friday afternoon in south Charlotte.

Severe storms moved into the Charlotte area around 2:30 p.m. bringing heavy rain, wind and lightning.

A tree fell along Sharon Lane and struck a vehicle. No one was seriously injured.

Several trees were down in the SouthPark area and power was out to thousands.





