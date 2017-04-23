Overnight heavy rain, flooding to hit Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thunderstorms have hit parts of the Carolinas, including the Charlotte area Sunday, and the heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Monday.

Flood watch has been issued in Avery, Burke, Catawba, Caldwell, Cabarrus, Chester (S.C.), Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Stanly, Watauga and York (S.C.) counties. Flash flood watch is issued in Chesterfield (S.C.) and Lancaster (S.C.) counties. Aviation Weather Warning was issued in Mecklenburg County.

Meteorologist John Wendel says the heaviest rain and possible thunderstorms Charlotte will see will be around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Meteorologist Sarah Fortner shared a list of tips to make sure you remain safe during possible flooding situations. She advised drivers to not drive through a flooded road.

"There's no telling what's underneath those waters," Fortner says.

As the storm moves east Monday, the most risk for severe storm weather will lie in the east and coastal Carolinas.

Fortner says Charlotteans may see pockets of rain during the Monday morning commutes. She said in her forecast that there is an 80 percent chance of rain Monday with highs of 58 degrees.

