Forecast: Rain finally moving out

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heavy rain that knocked out power and downed several trees across the Charlotte area is finally moving out of the Carolinas.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 8 a.m.

At 5 a.m. there were 1,500 customers in Burke County without power, 200 in Rowan County and 30 in Mecklenburg County. On Monday morning, there were nearly 60,000 customers without power.

Very light rainfall is tracking across the region, but nothing like the rain that moved through on Monday.

"The heaviest rain is well to the northeast of us especially around the Raleigh Durham area," said Larry Sprinkle of the First Warn Storm Team.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning with a high around 62 degrees. Showers will move out of the area by noon.

"We'll see a little bit of sunshine later this afternoon," Sprinkle said.

Most of the area received 2-4 inches of rain from the system that moved in over the weekend Totals include:

Charlotte 3.34"

Hickory 4.44"

Rock Hill 2.86"

Statesville 3.71"

Gastonia 2.86"

Monroe 3.83"

Crews worked throughout the day and night Monday to clean up massive trees down in the Charlotte area.

One tree that fell blocked Sharon Amity Road for more than an hour.

Another tree fell at an East Charlotte apartment complex and crushed a car.

"I was actually outside. I didn't hear anything and I went back inside and all of a sudden I started seeing lights. I came right back out and the fire truck was here," one resident said.

Parishioners at the New Outreach Christian Center were shocked to see a tree fall on the church.

A home in the Elizabeth neighborhood was crushed by a tree, but the family was able to escape safely.



