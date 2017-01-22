Four dead, others injured after storms tear through Georgia

Storms ripped through SW Georgia overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. IMAGES WALB-TV

ALBANY, Ga - At least four people are dead after a series of storms moved through southwest Georgia Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least two people died during the storm.

Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people have died as a result of the storm.

Both people were in the same home in Barney that was displaced into Hwy 122.

At least three injuries were confirmed in Thomas County.

The sheriff's office said a mobile home at Airline and Centennial Road was destroyed with a man inside.

The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding. Public works and Crisp County Power were set to hit the streets to help out.

The storm also blew over a stop sign at the intersection of Gleneagles and Desert Court in Albany. A tree fell on two small cars. No word on the amount of damage done to the cars.

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through this afternoon left an Ashburn family without a home tonight. A massive tree fell through the living room, causing the roof to cave in and breaking a window and leaving lots of water damage.

A possible tornado was spotted Springdale on Philema Road heading toward River Point. Video was provided by a WALB-TV viewer.

Initial reports said the East side of Albany sustained some damage.

Albany City and county leaders have opened their emergency operations center downtown in the courthouse under this threat of severe weather.

They have also powered up the backup Emergency Operations Center at the fire training center on Honeysuckle Drive in case of lost power or damage downtown.

Another round of storms is forecast to blast through south Georgia on Sunday sometime between the morning hours and 6 p.m. This could come as a line of storms and/or as supercell storms. The greatest threat will be east of a line from Blakely and Cuthbert to Plains.

