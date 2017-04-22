Heavy rain expected in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Following an afternoon of high temperatures and clear skies, heavy rainfall is expected across western Carolina from Saturday night to Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood watch is issued in Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Watauga counties. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says a very rainy pattern is set up from Saturday night through Sunday.

"Some areas in the mountains and foothills could see flash flooding," Panovich says.

A very rainy pattern sets up tonight through Sunday. Some areas in the mountains & foothills could see flash flooding. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/yCc06dGJBm — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) April 22, 2017

SATURDAY NIGHT STORMS possible in the QC! Here's a loop of high-res future radar: pic.twitter.com/Ko897rvCBn — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) April 22, 2017

Meteorologist Sarah Fortner says there is a low chance of pea-sized to one-inch-sized hail, in addition to low chance of damaging winds for Saturday night.

Timing & impacts of scattered storms Saturday evening // wide-spread storms Sunday: #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/sNdUCdKsKo — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) April 22, 2017

The silver lining however, is that the expected rain should lower pollen counts for Sunday and Monday.

Pollen counts lower tomorrow and Monday thanks to rain! pic.twitter.com/96Ov8vUZCI — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) April 22, 2017

