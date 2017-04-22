WCNC
Heavy rain expected in the Charlotte area

The first half of the weekend is going to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

WCNC 6:29 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Following an afternoon of high temperatures and clear skies, heavy rainfall is expected across western Carolina from Saturday night to Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood watch is issued in Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Watauga counties. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says a very rainy pattern is set up from Saturday night through Sunday.

"Some areas in the mountains and foothills could see flash flooding," Panovich says.

Meteorologist Sarah Fortner says there is a low chance of pea-sized to one-inch-sized hail, in addition to low chance of damaging winds for Saturday night.

The silver lining however, is that the expected rain should lower pollen counts for Sunday and Monday.

 

