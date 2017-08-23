WCNC
Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms move into the Charlotte area

WCNC 4:38 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Heavy rain and lightning rolled through the Charlotte area Wednesday late afternoon and into early evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning came and went for Mecklenburg, Union and York counties. 

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says winds of up to 60 miles per hour are likely in south Mecklenburg and western Union counties. 

Mary Ellen Biery shared a video to NBC Charlotte First Warn Storm Team of the thunderstorms in Huntersville.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Huntersville Fire responded to a call of a home being struck by lightning. Firefighters say a caller reported smoke coming from inside the attic. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that no one was hurt from the fire.

