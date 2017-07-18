Heavy storms, hail hit Uptown Charlotte, leave path of destruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Heavy hail with downpours and strong winds left a path of destruction across Charlotte Tuesday night, with Uptown seeing heavy.

Viewers sent in photos and videos from all over Charlotte showing large hail, flooding, and heavy lightning strikes as the severe weather rolled through around 8-9:00 p.m..

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton captured heavy hail coming down in Uptown as warnings came into effect.

Others were able to capture lightning strikes around the Charlotte roadways.

One viewer submitted video of water pouring from trees and rooves as the rain came down in droves.

There has been damage to houses and roadways with downed trees, and reported hail was as big as wide as quarters in some neighborhoods.

© 2017 WCNC.COM