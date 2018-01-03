How to keep your home safe from frigid weather

(Photo: Olivier Le Moal, Olivier Le Moal)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Frozen pipes can cost you thousands which is why you should be alert when it comes too keeping your water lines flowing... especially with the temperatures sliding in the teens.



A pipe on Wilkinson Blvd in Charlotte was one of many across the area that burst from the cold weather. A similar situation can happen at your home.



As the record low temperatures started to rise, the phone started ringing off the hook at Queen City Plumbing. We’re talking over 150 calls on Tuesday alone which is why you should take caution now to stay warm and avoid major problems like frozen and busted pipes before it is too late. So here’s some things to keep in mind:



- Turn your faucet to have a constant drip

- Open cabinet doors

- Leave heat no lower than 55

- Close foundation vents



“A lot of times when we have these cold streaks like this sometimes we get more calls a week after its over because people don’t realize they have a leak, and when it freezes it takes a day after because they have to thaw out first before you realize there’s a problem," said a representative of Queen City Plumbing.



It's going to stay below freezing for awhile which is more reason for you to check your heaters to make sure they’re working well since last season.



As temperatures plunge, the demand on heating companies increasing as well. It’s the winter rush they always expect but there are ways to make sure you don’t find yourself dealing with a furnace emergency.

So if haven’t got yours checked, now is the time to call a professional technician to check your heater to make sure everything is still working well since last season. If a burning smell doesn’t go away after the first time you turn on your furnace — it’s time to call a professional.

It’s also important to check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure all filters and fireplaces are cleared. Heating companies say a lot of the problems can be stopped before they start, simply by proper maintenance during the off season when furnaces aren’t in such high demand.



Heating technicians are working overtime, but they need you to play your part. Experts say you should replace your furnace filter once a month or at least every three months.

