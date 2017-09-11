Irma reportedly knocks out power for 8M across Southeast

Signage stands outside the Duke Energy Corp. Gallagher Station power plant along the Ohio River in New Albany, Indiana, U.S., on Monday, July 27, 2015. Duke Energy's next quarterly earnings are due out on August 6, 2015. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg (Photo: Luke Sharett)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke Energy said thousands of customers in Mecklenburg County are without power Monday night.

As of 11:30 p.m., 11,816 are without power in Mecklenburg County, 1,567 in York County and another 1,269 customers are without power in Lancaster County, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy says they are positioned to respond to these outages, with over 4,500 workers ready to deploy to the hardest-hit areas in the region.

However, depending on the severity of the damage to Duke Energy's systems, restoration of power to homes could take up to several days in certain areas.

The company is encouraging all customers to make plans now if they haven't already in case they lose power to their residence or local businesses.

At one point, Irma knocked out power for nearly 7 million residents in Florida, about 1.5 million in Georgia and an estimated 200,000 in South Carolina.

© 2017 WCNC.COM